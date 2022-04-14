Meet the aspiring super star, Arianna Kwatia

The product of Tender sprout (East Legon) is a rising star in the making with her wonderful ideas and abilities to relate with people.

Born to Clifford Kwatia aka Atina and Millicent Kwatia, the intelligent young girl loves sports and wished to play tennis to the highest level in the world, or swim like the best swimming champions at the Olympic level.

She and her parents have decided to celebrate her day with some selected orphanages in Accra as they want to share effective love and affection.

They believe in sharing with the less privileged, and the blessing in giving.

Meanwhile, the directors and staff of Dreamland Sports Plus, one of the leading sports events organizing companies in Ghana have sent her congratulations on her fifth birthday and wish her God’s guidance, protection and blessings.