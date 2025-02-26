Meet the Bank of Ghana’s New 12-Member Board of Directors

President John Dramani Mahama, in consultation with the Council of State, has appointed a 12-member board to oversee the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The newly constituted board, announced by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, brings together a diverse group of experts in economics, finance, law, and technology. Their collective expertise is expected to guide the central bank in addressing Ghana’s economic challenges and fostering financial stability.

Leading the board is Dr. Johnson Pandit Kwesi Asiama, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, who will serve as Chairman. He is joined by Dr. Zakari Mumuni, the 1st Deputy Governor, and Thomas Nyarko Ampem, a representative from the Ministry of Finance.

The board also includes prominent figures such as Augustine Fritz Gockel, an economist with extensive experience in macroeconomic policy, and Nana Akua Ayivora, a specialist in accounting, audit, and risk compliance. Legal expertise is well-represented by Emma Akua Bulley, Beatrice Feehi Annangfio, and Kizzita Mensah Mensah, all accomplished lawyers with backgrounds in corporate and financial law.

Financial markets and treasury operations will be overseen by Evelyn Naa Checher Kwatia, while Dr. Stephen Senyo Sapati brings his expertise in finance and audit to the table. The board also includes Joseph W. Asamoah, a fintech specialist, reflecting the growing importance of digital innovation in Ghana’s financial sector. Rounding out the team is Isaac Adongo, an economist known for his work on fiscal policy and economic development.

This diverse and experienced board is expected to play a critical role in steering the Bank of Ghana through a period of economic uncertainty. Their combined skills in economics, law, finance, and technology position them to address issues such as inflation management, currency stability, and the integration of digital financial services.

The appointment of this board underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening Ghana’s financial institutions and ensuring sound economic governance. As the Bank of Ghana navigates the complexities of the global and domestic economy, the expertise and leadership of this new board will be crucial in shaping the country’s financial future.