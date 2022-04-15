Meet the clergyman who is touching lives through music

Listening to gospel music does give hope and also encourages believers to excel in their respective endeavours and Pastor Augustine Aboakye of the Faith Ministries is certainly impacting lives through his music.

Pastor Aboagye, who is based in the United Kingdom began his music career in 2005, where he released his debut album “Metumi Aye” meaning “I Can Do” via Osdimens Records.

Some of the powerful song ministrations on his debut album shot him to the top of Ghanaian gospel music making him one of the top music prospects.

According to Pastor Aboagye he started singing at a very young age at St. Louis Catholic Church and later proceeded to the House of Faith Ministries, where he developed his music ministry, and later became the worship leader at the church.

He also joined musical groups such as Anointed Choir, Broken Chains Ministries, Voice of Faith, among others.

Interestingly, Pastor Aboagye revealed that he was once a footballer having played for Techiman Corners with the likes of Sulley Muntari, Aminu Dramani and also Prince Anokye.

The clergyman indicated he decided to quit his football career in 1995 to focus on his music career and also spread the gospel of God.

Currently, Pastor Aboagye is the Chief Executive Officer of PAAMTV UK, a platform he had created to promote the Gospel music songs from Ghana.

His latest single is called “Obiara Nte Se Wo´which means (None Like You) produced by Kwame Sey which is also making waves.

“The song was birthed out of prayer and it has been a great blessing to me. It’s my prayer that this song blesses you and takes you into the presence of God,” Pastor Aboagye said about his new single.