Matilda Tsinigo, commander of the Ghana National Fire Service attached to Mankessim Fire Station was the officer who led a team of firemen to douse the fire that occurred at the Mankessim market on Tuesday night.

She bravely and confidently led her all-male team to control the fire from spreading to other stores and finally put it out to win the admiration of onlookers.

Ms Tsinigo has saved many lives and property in Road Crashes and fire outbreaks since joining the service in 2003.

She is one of the few female firefighters in the world who are breaking the odds in the male-dominated field.

She rose through the ranks to head the team of firefighters at the Mankessim Fire Station.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA, Ms Tsinigo, said she feels satisfied working for mother Ghana.

According to her, she takes delight in saving lives, that was why she opted to be a firefighter against the regular administrative jobs her colleagues go for.

‘Even though I am the only female in the crew, am always listened to and given the requisite support by my teammates and they obey my orders, she added.

On the Mankessim Fire incident, she praised her men and those who responded from Cape Coast and Breman Essiam, for fighting bravely.

‘I prayed with my men on the way to the scene and motivated them. They also listen to me and carry out my orders, she told said.

She said she also listens to suggestions from her team which was implemented and together they were successful in fighting the fire at the market.

‘GNFS is proud of her, as there are a few of them in the country. It is GNFS intention to bridge the gender gap in our operations’, Mr Abdul Wasiu Hudud, Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GNFS said in an interview.

According to the P R O, there was no male or female in training personnel saying ‘they all undergo the same training at the training school. It is after training that most of the females opt for clerical duties’.