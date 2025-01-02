Meet The Guys 360: the graffiti art duo bringing Accra’s mundane sections to life

What began as individual dreams has become a shared reality. The graffiti duo’s vivid representation of nature in their boundless creativity has long enthused passers-by, invoking feelings of beauty, freedom, and the vibrancy of life as we rarely experience it.

A few years ago, Richmond Kweku Adu and Cashmere Opoku Ntiamoah, better known as Black and Akidi, respectively, met and almost immediately began to strike creative sparks off each other. “Cashmere and I crossed paths in the second year of our art training,” Richmond recalls. Today, the two, better known under the pseudonym “Meet The Guys 360,” share a relationship that transcends that of traditional classmates. “We are lifelong brothers,” Cashmere adds. Together, they are steadily transforming sections of Accra into an artistic haven. Each piece they create, from simple to sophisticated, is bursting with color and character.

The two developed a passion for art earlier in life before receiving formal art training in the various art styles. Though well-versed in multiple mediums, they gravitated towards graffiti. A mutual admiration for each other’s style and ambition led to numerous collaborations, ultimately bringing the two together. “We figured two heads are better than one,” they jokingly expressed. “Graffiti became our preferred artistic expression because it allowed us to share our creativity with the everyday person and a wider audience while presenting us with an opportunity to beautify the ordinary.”

Like all artists, great and small, imagination is the fuel on which the creativity of Richmond and Cashmere runs. And nature is their endless source of inspiration. From it, they find the impulse to create pieces that connect viewers to a particular moment or a feeling in time. “Our creative process involves a lot of brainstorming, research, and preparing drafts. Fortunately, Accra is brimming with inspiration, so that isn’t too much of a problem. The next steps involve sketching and slowly developing our idea with skill and experience, thoughtfully applying each paint stroke.”

Richmond and Cashmere’s foray into art has not been a walk in the park. The challenges have been numerous. “Art in Ghana is still yet to be widely appreciated. Outside the occasional struggles an artist might face–such as financial stability, a limited market, and more–the availability and cost of supplies limit what we often want to do. If you’re an aspiring artist, we advise you to work with what you have and slowly build a portfolio that turns heads.”

Nonetheless, there have been lots of defining moments for Richmond and Cashmere. “We have had the opportunity to collaborate with other artists and explore multiple regions and cultures. Some of our favorite moments include doing interviews, participating in art festivals, and doing projects.”For these two brothers in art, the future entails creating even more captivating pieces to beautify Greater Accra and its surrounding regions. The goal is to become a household name in Ghanaian and African art, paving the way for aspiring artists and younger generations. Meet The Guys 360 are working on a couple of government projects, all of which they will unveil on their Instagram page (@mtg360) in the coming weeks. Stay tuned!