Meet Tristan Barrocks, a multi-talented Black-Canadian actor

Tristan Barrocks is a multi-talented Black-Canadian actor, director, writer and producer. Barrocks is the writer & director behind acclaimed short films “Dear Black Dad” and “Mother To Mother.”

The Internationally recognized director is known for his authenticity and truth telling and the ability to bring a story full circle. Barrocks projects currently in post-production is the highly anticipated new web series “Wallflower” directed by Barrocks & written + created by Safia Bartholomew.

The sought-after director is also in pre-development on his first feature film ‘Boy Read’ and a web series, ‘Diaries of An Average Black Dad.’

As an actor, Barrocks has been in many notable projects, Dawn of the Dead, Mean Girls, The Perfect Man, etc. Being an actor, himself has enabled Barrocks to relate his vision clearly to both the on-screen talent and the technical production team, making him a sought after & respected member of the entertainment industry.

Recognized as one of the new, fresh Black voices on many platforms, Barrocks works with notable brands, Sickkids, CIBC, Tim Hortons and Youtube Canada, bringing a new perspective to ad space as a director.

Barrocks is passionate about the paying it forward and building communities through video partnerships and educating youth on how to tell their own stories from their unique perspectives. As founder of The Digital Storytellers, Barrocks provides real-world opportunities for young creatives looking to build their career experience within the film, tv, and commercial industries.

Speaking at post-secondary institutions, Seneca College, and Georgian College, Barrocks is able to share his experiences. Barrocks working together with his wife Natanya is committed to building strong relationships with broadcasters around the globe to redefine how the Black Canadian experience is represented on screen……. The couple continues to push the limits of our imaginations and theirs.