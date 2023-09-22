Mega African Capital Limited Notice Of AGM

Notice is hereby given that an Annual General Meeting of Mega African Capital Limited (the “Company”) will be held virtually and streamed live from the office of Mega African Capital Limited, Kanda, Accra at 11:00am GMT on Thursday 27th September, 2023 to transact the following business:

AGENDA:

1. To receive and consider the financial statements and the Reports of the Directors and Auditors for the year ended 31st December, 2022;

2. To re-elect Christine Dowuona-Hammond as a Director;

3. To approve Directors Fees;

4. To authorize Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors;

Dated this 31st day of August, 2023.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

SIGNED

Beatrice Somuah Darkwa

(Acting Company Secretary)

NOTES:

i. A member entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting may appoint a proxy to attend (via online participation) and vote on his/her behalf. Such a proxy need not be a member of the Company.

ii. The appointment of a proxy will not prevent a member from subsequently attending and voting at the meeting (via online participation). Where a member attends the meeting in person (participates online), the proxy appointment shall be deemed to be revoked.

iii. A copy of the Annual Report which has the Proxy form will be emailed to all shareholders.

ACCESSING AND VOTING AT THE VIRTUAL AGM

iv. An email will be sent to shareholders from Mega African Capital Limited for shareholders to register to be granted access to the meeting. Shareholders who do not receive the email can contact the Registrars of the Company at their address Central Securities Depository (Gh) Ltd, 4th Floor, Cedi House, Accra or on telephone number 0302 689313 or by email [email protected] at any time after 15th September, 2022 but before the date of the AGM to be sent the email.

v. To gain access to the Virtual Annual General Meeting, shareholders must pre-register to be able to participate in the meeting on Wednesday, 27th September, 2023.

vi. For shareholders who do not submit proxy forms to the Registrar of the Company prior to the meeting they may vote electronically during the Virtual AGM.