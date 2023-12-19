MEGA6 Lotto Partners Romanus Incomplete V to Celebrate Rib-Cracking Comedy in Ghana

MEGA6 Lotto under the umbrella of Ghanaian software development company, Zeta Technologies Ltd, has officially partnered with Romanus Incomplete V to present a rib-cracking comedy show for customers across the country.

The show promises to be a night of humour, music, dance and dazzling performances from award-winning stand-up comedian and actor, Foster Romanus and other talented comedians, musicians and dancers.

This MEGA6 partnership is a corporate social responsibility under its impact fund aimed to support the arts and entertainment industry as well as offer promotions and giveaways to customers and patrons at the event.

MEGA6 Lotto is a revolutionary initiative to the lottery game in Ghana. With the use of advanced technology, MEGA6 Lotto offers a digital platform that combines the thrill of lottery games that is convenient and accessible to everyone above 18.

The user-friendly Mega6 mobile app, which is available for download on both Android and iOS devices allows individuals to select their lucky numbers, place their bets, and monitor the draws from the comfort of their homes. Players can also access the game on mega6lotto.com or via *266# on all networks.

Romanus Incomplete V is set to take place at the National Theatre on 22nd and 23rd December at 7pm.

Mega6 Lotto is a leading online lottery gaming platform that offers players an exhilarating chance to win big. With an array of exciting games and a user-friendly interface, we provide a thrilling and secure gaming experience. At Mega6 Lotto, we’re not just about winning but about creating winning moments.