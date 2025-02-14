MegaCash Lucky Box Awards GH₵30k Grand Prize in Promotion

MegaCash Lucky Box has announced that a lucky winner has secured the grand prize of 30,000 Cedis in its Bronya Sika Ky3de3 Promotion.

Running from December 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025, the promotion challenged participants to select the correct box from six options, drawing thousands of players into an engaging, interactive experience.

The winning moment capped weeks of anticipation as participants used both USSD and web portal systems to receive their cash prizes instantly. Kofi Gilbert, CEO of Sparkhouse Promotions Ltd.—the company behind MegaCash Lucky Box—expressed his excitement over the success of the promotion. “At MegaCash Lucky Box, we are committed to rewarding our players and providing them with unparalleled gaming experiences,” he remarked, emphasizing the company’s dedication to innovative and rewarding entertainment.

Industry observers have noted that this promotion is not only a testament to MegaCash Lucky Box’s forward-thinking approach but also reflects a broader shift toward digital interactivity in Ghana’s media landscape. With radio and television platforms increasingly embracing online elements, events like Bronya Sika Ky3de3 illustrate how traditional broadcasting can blend with technology to create more dynamic viewer experiences.

The grand prize win is seen by many as a milestone for the gaming sector in Ghana, highlighting the growing appeal of interactive promotions that offer instant rewards. As MegaCash Lucky Box continues to push the envelope, it is poised to set new standards in engaging a diverse audience through a mix of traditional and digital media channels.