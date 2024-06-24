Megaport and Lufthansa Systems Partner for Airline Digital Transformation

Megaport Limited and Lufthansa Systems have embarked on a groundbreaking partnership to accelerate digital transformation in the aviation sector.

Lufthansa Systems, renowned for providing IT services to more than 350 airlines worldwide, will harness Megaport’s global Software Defined Network (SDN) to revolutionize its Global Aviation Cloud initiative.

The collaboration aims to enable Lufthansa Systems to seamlessly transition from a single-cloud environment to a multi-cloud architecture, enhancing the agility, security, and reliability of its aviation cloud infrastructure. Megaport’s SDN will facilitate core routing capabilities, ensuring secure connections and efficient data exchange among airlines within a secure aviation customer landing zone.

Steffen Wagner, Head of Technology Centre of Excellence at Lufthansa Systems, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “With this partnership, Megaport is helping us to interconnect our global deployments in a resilient, diverse and on-demand way. By using Megaport’s solutions, we’re able to go live with hybrid cloud traffic from existing data centres to Azure and Google Cloud.”

Michael Reid, CEO of Megaport, highlighted the transformative potential of the collaboration: “We are excited to work with Lufthansa Systems as they innovate and deploy critical cloud services to digitally transform the aviation industry. Our partnership enables the secure, high-performance connectivity their customers need to rapidly scale their connectivity and unlock the full benefits of cloud computing.”

Key advantages of the partnership include cost efficiencies in network operations, enhanced network performance, bolstered cybersecurity measures, and the capability to swiftly deploy virtual network services via Megaport’s API, utilized as Infrastructure as Code (IaC).

The collaboration between Megaport and Lufthansa Systems marks a significant step forward in leveraging advanced networking technologies to meet the evolving demands of the aviation industry and pave the way for future innovations in airline digital infrastructure.