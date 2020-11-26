Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has miscarried her second child with Prince Harry in July, said the Duchess in a detailed essay to the New York Times on Wednesday.

The Duchess wrote that she “felt a sharp cramp” while getting her one-year-old son Archie ready one morning, and instantly sensed that “something was not right.”

Hours later she was admitted to hospital with her husband by her side when the miscarriage was confirmed. The couple, while “wet from tears,” realized that the only way to begin to heal is to ask each other “Are you OK,” she wrote. Markle mentioned the loss and pain many have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and urged people to ask how their loved ones feel.

In January, the British royal family allowed Prince Harry and Markle to step back from royal duties. The couple now live in the U.S. state of California with their son.