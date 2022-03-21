‘MekoBono’ Festival To Be Launched ln Sunyani

A home coming and festival dubbed ‘MekoBono’ would be launched on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Centre for National Culture (CNC) in Sunyani.

The festival would bring together people from all walks of life, particularly indigenes of the Bono and Bono East regions in the diaspora to promote the rich culture, tourism, talents and potentials of the Bono people.

It is being organized by ‘Bonofie’ a Ghanaian registered non-governmental organisation that is into projecting the economic prospects of the Bono regions and also scouting and promoting young talents in entertainment, arts and culture.

Mr. Julius Yaw Quansah, a member of the organizing team told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Sunyani on behalf of Nana Ama Kwakye, a Ghanaian nurse practising in the United States of America and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ‘Bonofie’ and Seth Nana Kofi Yeboah, an organizing team member.

He said the event partners are the Centre for National Culture, the House of Chiefs and the Regional Coordinating Councils of the two regions, Bowia Dance Ensembles, Kings Agency, Krado Arts Emporium and Fayaweks.

Mr. Quansah explained the festival aims at highlighting the socio-economic prospects and opportunities in the Bono and Bono East regions to attract investors.

He said Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs would Chair the launching ceremony and speakers would include; Pimapim Yaw Kagbrese V and Oseadeeyo Akumfi Ameyaw IV, the Paramount Chiefs of Yeji and Techiman Traditional Areas respectively

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene and Mr, Kwasi Adu-Gyan the Regional Ministers for Bono and Bono East would also speak at the launch, Mr. Quansah added.

Nana Asante Krobea Kaakyire, the Public Relations Officer of ‘Bonfie’ also said the event would be the first of its kind, saying it would be celebrated annually to identify and mobilize human and financial resources to contribute towards the holistic development of the Bono regions.

He said nation building should not be a burden that rest only on government shoulders, but a shared responsibility, therefore the festival would bring together stakeholders of diverse backgrounds to give ideas and inputs to accelerate development of the two regions.

Mr. Gary Cooper Fia-Kojo Ayivi, a Community Developer and a Consultant to the festival added that bringing citizens together to help in developmental project in their region was in the right direction.

“We are in a situation, where the government cannot provide all the social amenities to its citizens, so the responsibility now is on the chiefs and their people to lead that agenda. Hence it is a time for us to revive our community spirit towards such projects”, he said.