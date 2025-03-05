Melcom and Melcom Care Foundation Extend Ramadan Support to National Chief Imam

In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity and community support, Melcom and the Melcom Care Foundation have donated essential food items and 1,000 iftar meals to the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

The donation, aimed at aiding the Muslim community during the holy month of Ramadan, particularly targets those in need, reinforcing the spirit of giving and compassion that defines the season.

The donation was led by a delegation of Melcom executives, including Madam Sonya Sadhwani (Executive Director), Mr. Ashok Nair (Chief Operating Officer), Mr. Zahed Siddiqui (Chief Information Officer), and Nana Opoku A.kyei (Head of Marketing). Their presence highlighted the company’s unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility and its active role in supporting Ghanaian communities.

The donated items included a variety of essential food supplies, such as:

Kerrygold Avantage Milk Powder (400g) – 1,000 tins

Svedoly Crystal Sugar (1kg) – 1,000 packs

Platinum Jasmine Vietnamese Rice (4.5kg) – 300 packs

Banetti Spaghetti (450g) – 500 packs

Popizz Sparkling White Grape (750ml) – 600 bottles

Popizz Sparkling Red Grape (750ml) – 400 bottles

Seara Full Chicken Griller (1.3kg) – 500 pieces

In addition to these supplies, Melcom provided 1,000 iftar meals to support the National Chief Imam’s efforts in feeding the underprivileged during Ramadan. Iftar, the meal taken after sunset to break the daily fast, holds profound significance in the Muslim faith, symbolizing unity, gratitude, and reflection.

The National Chief Imam expressed his deep appreciation for the donation, praising Melcom and the Melcom Care Foundation for their generosity and commitment to social welfare. He called on other institutions to emulate this example of compassion and support for the less fortunate during this sacred period.

Melcom’s consistent involvement in corporate social responsibility initiatives, particularly during religious and cultural events, underscores its dedication to uplifting communities across Ghana. This latest act of kindness not only reflects the company’s values but also strengthens its bond with the people it serves, making a meaningful impact during Ramadan and beyond.