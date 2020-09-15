Melcom Care Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation and a subsidiary of the Melcom Group, has donated a three-in-one visitor’s chair and a consultation desk to the Maternity Unit of the Achimota Hospital.

The items, which were donated on Tuesday at the request of the Unit were to facilitate healthcare delivery.

Mr Godwin Avenorgbo, Director of Communications, Melcom Group, said the gesture formed part of Melcom’s policy to give back to society to ensure that the citizenry had better livelihood.

He said the Maternity Unit applied for the support to enable them furnish the emergency centre of the Unit and attend to mothers who visited the Department on time.

Mr Avenorgbo said by the donation, Achimota Hospital had been added to Melcom’s friends list and stated the readiness of the Group to support the facility when necessary.

“This is our token to encourage you in mother care,” he said. Dr Salamatu Attah-Nantogma, Acting Medical Superintendent, Achimota Hospital expressed gratitude to the Foundation for honouring the request, adding that, the items would help serve clients better and enhance the Hospital’s emergency service delivery.