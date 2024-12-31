Melcom Denies Claims of Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko’s Majority Stake in Company

Melcom Ltd., one of Ghana’s leading retail chains, has firmly rejected claims circulating on social media and in various reports that Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a well-known lawyer and politician, holds the majority of shares in the company.

In a statement issued on Monday, December 30, Melcom’s management emphasized that the company remains privately owned, with no external shareholders. The company urged the public to disregard any rumors or speculations regarding changes to its ownership structure.

This public clarification follows increasing discussions and social media posts suggesting that Otchere-Darko had acquired a significant stake in the retail giant. However, Melcom’s management reassured its customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders that the company’s ownership has not changed.

Melcom’s management further reiterated their commitment to maintaining transparency in their operations and continued dedication to providing high-quality service to their customers across the country. The company continues to be a key player in Ghana’s retail sector, with a longstanding reputation for customer service and community engagement.