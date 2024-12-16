Melcom Opens Accra Mall Branch With New Shopping Experience

Melcom Group of Companies has opened it’s new branch within the Accra Mall at a colourful ceremony.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of the Melcom Group, Dr. Ramesh Sadhwani said the grand opening comes along with a whopping 20% discount on all products.

He said customers will continue to be served with variety of products under one roof and be offered affordable prices with the best customer satisfaction.

According to him, the branch have an array of products such as household items, electronic gadgets, glassware, furniture, plastic products among others with close to over 15,000 different items making it the leading and attractive retail shopping mall across the country.

On after sales service , he said Melcom have well trained engineers and technicians who attends to issues on all products purchase by it’s cherish customers, adding that such services enhances Melcom Group relations with customer.

Melcom Group of Companies he said have five core outlets namely Melcom Limited, Century Industries Limited, Melcom Travel Limited, Melcom care Foundation and Crown Star Electronic Industries with a network of 57 retail shops and 10 cash and carry depots across the country.

The Assistant Asset Manager of Accra Mall , Mr. Olympia Agbodza commended Melcom Group for their commitment in the retail market and added that the opening of the Accra Mall Branch is another milestone between the two entities.

The occasion was also graced by Ghanaian rapper and song writter Michael Owusu Addo known in the music circles as Sarkodie and football celebrities John Painstill and Fatau Dauda and cherish customers toured the newly opened branch with management and staffs of Melcom Group of Companies and applauded the companies vision of opening branches across the country to create jobs for the youth.

Report by Ben LARYEA