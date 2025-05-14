Melcom Partners with Hollard to Offer Free Samsung Product Insurance

Ghanaian shoppers purchasing Samsung electronics from Melcom stores will now receive complimentary one-year insurance coverage under a new partnership between the retail giant and Hollard Insurance.

The deal covers premium Samsung products valued above GH¢2,000, including televisions, refrigerators, smartphones, and home appliances against theft, fire, electrical damage, and screen breakage.

The initiative marks an expansion of Hollard’s existing “Shop and Insure” program with Melcom, providing comprehensive protection that includes repair costs, replacement parts, and full product replacement where necessary. Customers can activate coverage immediately after purchase by dialing *899*257# from any mobile device.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional value beyond the point of sale,” said Melcom Managing Director Ramesh Sadhwani. Samsung Ghana’s Lucas Lee emphasized the partnership’s role in enhancing consumer confidence, noting the coverage addresses common concerns about protecting premium electronics investments.

Hollard Insurance’s Daniel Boi Addo described the offering as part of the company’s mission to make protection accessible. “Each insured product represents our broader commitment to securing Ghanaian households,” he stated. The policy notably excludes accessories and requires product registration for activation.

Industry analysts observe such retailer-insurer partnerships are gaining traction in Ghana’s consumer electronics market, where high-value purchases often necessitate extended protection schemes. The Melcom-Hollard offering could set a new benchmark for after-sales value propositions in Ghana’s competitive retail sector, particularly as brands seek differentiation through comprehensive customer care solutions.

Consumers can access full policy details at any Melcom outlet nationwide, with claims processing handled directly through Hollard’s insurance channels. The promotion runs indefinitely, with participating Samsung products clearly marked in Melcom’s electronics departments across all branches.