The Melcom Care Foundation, a subsidiary of Melcom Group, has handed over 13 toilet facilities to three schools in Tema West and Ashaiman Municipalities.

The Ashaiman Basic A and B school received three of the facilities while Tema Community Five Number One Basic School, and Kotobabi Number Two TMA Primary School were presented with five fabricated mechanized toilet facilities each.

The schools also received gallons of liquid soaps, toilet rolls and toilet brushes as part of the parkage.

Mr Godwin Avenorgbo, Director of Communications, Melcom Group, who handed over the facilities on behalf of the Group Chairman, said 64 toilet facilities had been developed across the country for needy schools.

Mr Avenorgbo , noted that the facilities were to improve personal hygiene and sanitation in the schools, adding that his outfit believed that a healthy and clean nation was needed for the success of its businesses hence their resolve to contribute to it.

He added that the company which had 48 retail shopping outlets across Ghana, had over the years invested in education through the provision of such facilities as well as scholarships for students, and donating to hospitals.

According to him, visits to several schools revealed that most of them did not either have toilets or had a limited number, and as a result, students had to urinate on the compound and roadside.

He implored school managements and students to maintain the facilities to attract more facilities from Melcom and other organizations.

Head teachers of the various schools expressed joy and gratitude to the Company for the toilets facilities, which absence sometimes led to absenteeism among students.

They pledged to maintain the facilities and appealed for other amenities from the company.