Melcom’s Expansion: A Threat to Small Businesses?

Melcom, the largest retail chain in Ghana, is shaking up the country’s retail landscape with its aggressive expansion strategy.

By opening new outlets, Melcom aims to bring affordable products closer to consumers, offering convenience and competitive pricing. However, this expansion is creating ripples across the retail sector, placing significant pressure on small businesses and local vendors.

In an interview with The High Street Journal, Mrs. Roschelle Okyere, a supervisor at Bia Ventures, expressed her concerns about the impact of Melcom’s presence in malls and communities. “The establishment of Melcom has led to low patronage among business owners,” she stated. “Now everyone wants to shop at Melcom because it’s the modern way of buying stuff,” she added, highlighting the allure of Melcom’s pricing and marketing strategies.

Mrs. Okyere noted a significant decline in sales, with some furniture stores collapsing due to Melcom’s competitive pricing and brand variety. “Initially, I used to record high sales, but now I only sell one-third of my previous sales in a day,” she lamented. “They say the prices are lower, and they can get everything in one place. I can’t lower my prices and run at a loss.”

The rapid expansion of Melcom is evidently causing more harm than good for smaller retailers. Ms. Suzzy Ameyaa, the Shop Manager at Golddots Household Shop Limited, described Melcom as a “nuisance” to many business owners. She reported that her second shop, located in the same vicinity as Melcom, has suffered from low patronage since Melcom’s arrival. “Ever since Melcom came to the West Hills Mall, most shops like Hisense, ShopRite, and cosmetic shops are recording low sales,” she explained.

While Melcom’s growth brings commodities and products closer to consumers, it also presents significant challenges for local businesses. Small businesses are urging the government to implement policies that safeguard them from being pushed out of the market. Suggestions include providing tax incentives to reduce operating expenses, controlling where large retailers can set up, and ensuring fair pricing from wholesalers to both large and small businesses.

Despite these challenges, some small businesses are adapting and finding ways to survive. They are offering credit purchases, utilizing social media platforms, and focusing on unique locally manufactured products like beads and handmade clay crafts.

As Melcom continues to expand, Ghana’s retail sector faces a significant transformation. While consumers enjoy greater accessibility and competitive prices, the survival of small businesses hangs in the balance. The question remains: can small businesses withstand the competition, or will Melcom’s dominance reshape the retail landscape in Ghana?