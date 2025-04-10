Mellissa and Blaqbonez Collaborate on New Single “Tattoo” Ahead of EP Release

Ghanaian singer-producer Mellissa has released “Tattoo,” a new single featuring Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez, as the lead track for her forthcoming 2025 EP.

Distributed by rain.Labs and Virgin Music, the song merges Afro-dancehall rhythms with R&B melodies, showcasing a partnership between two of West Africa’s prominent artists.

Produced by Mellissa and Black Culture, with mixing and mastering by Made In Parris, “Tattoo” features a slow-tempo beat designed for intimate settings. Mellissa’s smooth vocals contrast with Blaqbonez’s sharp lyricism, exemplified in lines like, “I follow her lead. Body to body like sardines. This one no be Thotiana, this one is a high breed.” The chorus emphasizes the track’s thematic focus on connection: “Don’t move, don’t move, don’t move… And my body is stuck on you like a tattoo.”

The release marks Mellissa’s continued evolution as a solo artist and creative director, following earlier performances and releases that have garnered regional acclaim. Managed by Meister Music, she aims to expand her influence within global music circles while maintaining artistic independence.

The single, now available for pre-save on streaming platforms, signals Mellissa’s strategic push into 2025. Industry observers note her growing ability to balance Afrobeat traditions with contemporary trends, a skill shared by collaborators like Blaqbonez, who has consistently bridged hip-hop and African pop.

As cross-border collaborations redefine West Africa’s music landscape, artists such as Mellissa underscore the region’s role in shaping global soundscapes. Her upcoming EP, anticipated later this year, is expected to further solidify this trajectory amid rising international interest in Afro-fusion genres.