Melodies and Rhythms makes music more enjoyable – Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata, a multi-award-winning musician, asserts that listening to music doesn’t require understanding the lyrics in order to enjoy it.

The songwriter and performer Fante claims that people appreciate songs because of their enticing melodies and catchy rhythms.

In an interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM, Kofi Kinaata noted that while language constraints make it difficult to grasp the song lyrics, the melodies make it easier to enjoy the music.

He spoke as Amansan Krakye and stated, “I’m speaking Fante and even you sometimes don’t know what I’m saying, what is a poem when you don’t understand the poem.

He said, “Let’s assume I read you a poetry in Spanish. How will you comprehend it? But what if the poem has some melodies that you can still enjoy even if you don’t understand the language or the lyrics?

He explained, “I’m going to read you a poem by Fante, but instead of doing that, let me sing it and add some melodies, harmonies, and tunes so that even if you can’t sing the song or comprehend what I’m saying, you will still experience it.