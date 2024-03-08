Melody Rodgers of the #1 show on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network provides Clean Water in Ghana

Melody Rodgers is known as the Breakout star of the #1 show on Own Network, Love & Marriage Huntsville. Throughout the journey of the show, viewers got an inside look at Melody’s life as a Wife, Mother, Artist and an Entrepreneur. But they also had a front row seat to her heart break, betrayal of her former husband, and the transition of her family unit.

With that being said, Melody wanted to focus on her Peace and Purpose, hence her reaching out to Global Ambassador Dr Chanita Foster who is known for her philanthropy across the continent of Africa especially here in Ghana. Melody expressed her interest in wanting to do a Purpose Project and the Project was born.

Melody Rodgers will travel with Dr Chanita Foster and her foundation BeyondTheGame.org to do a Water Project. In collaboration with the KJM Foundation, they will commission fresh clean water. Rodgers was quoted as saying “I’m super excited to be traveling to Ghana and partnering with my friend who has been doing this for years. I can’t wait to see the smiling faces. My focus is Peace and Purpose and I know this trip to Ghana will do just that”.

Melody also plans on experiencing the Ghanaian night life with some booking with AngelRae Entertainment.