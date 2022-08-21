Melseaux Academy poised to produce scholars

Madam Jane Sam, Headteacher of Melseaux Academy, a private basic school in Takoradi has assured that the school was committed to intensifying supervision and monitoring to produce scholars who can contribute meaningfully towards the development of the country.

According to her, it was the vision of the school to lead the crusade to rekindle the fallen standards of education in the country.

Madam Sam was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Anaji a suburb of Takoradi in the Western Region.

According to her, teaching and learning would be very effective with excellent academic performance of pupils if there existed effective monitoring and supervision.

The Headteacher said with a combination of the Ghanaian and the British curricular, pupils of the school received excellent quality education.

The Headteacher was emphatic that the school was poised to tap into the talents of children right from the beginning through regular role plays in classroom situations.

Madam Sam said prospects for the school were very bright as discipline, hardwork, courtesy and respect for the elderly were highly treasured by the school.

These characteristics, she noted, were fast eroding in the Ghanaian society and appealed to school authorities to infuse discipline, culture, and tradition into formal education so that students came out of school well trained with good manners and respect for the elderly.

Touching on the role of the Parent/Teacher Association (PTA) in the school, Madam Sam said the PTA was in constant touch with the school to ensure a smooth academic environment.

She remained proud of the premium the school placed on African values with the wearing of traditional dresses in the school.

However, she was worried that despite the sterling academic performance and extra curricula activities, the school had no vehicle for its shuttle services after the only car they had broken down.

She lamented that the situation had compelled most of the parents to withdraw their children from school.

Madam Sam appealed to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and philanthropists to come to the aid of the school.

The Melseaux Academy was established by Madam Helena Melseaux,a Retired Educationist in 2013 with 55 children but the population has dwindled to 20 from Pre-School to Primary 4 since it has no vehicle to convey children to and from school.

Madam Melseaux also told the GNA that some of the parents were willing to bring their children to the school, but the school had no vehicle to pick them up.