Member countries urged to help increase RMU enrolment  

Mr. Ebrima Sillah, the Chancellor of the Regional Maritime University (RMU), has urged Member Countries to develop strategies that would help increase enrollment figures in the University across the various programmes on offer.

He said enrolment remained the topmost priority towards revenue generation drive of the University.

Mr. Sillah was speaking at the opening of the 29th Meeting of the RMU Board of Governors in Accra.

The annual meeting is held to discuss the challenges, problems, and solutions to help transform the University into a world class institution.

He said as part of the enrolment drive, “l have been made aware that there are new additions to the academic/professional programmes of the University.”

Mr. Sillah, who is also the Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure of The Gambia, said this notable step had resulted in some healthy collaborations with industry such as National Association of Heavy Duty Operators Ghana in running the Crane and Forklift Operation course.

He commended the Government of Ghana for making significant contributions to infrastructural development in the University and thanked Ghana’s Minister of Transport for the ongoing Administration/Library Complex, and the Auditorium Complex projects.

He said this year would mark the 65th and 40th Anniversaries of the University as a training institute and regionalisation respectively.

He said the achievement of the University was by no small measure a mere feat as it demonstrated a very strong commitment and perseverance despite their diversity as people of various orientations.

He said the RMU established since 1983 had been a symbol of unity and integration and “we hope to soldier on with such great hallmark.”

”I believe the continuous demonstration of collaboration among Member States has contributed significantly in producing the human capital, equipped with the needed expertise in the Maritime Sector for the sub-region and beyond,” he said.

He expressed the hope that the remarkable integration in RMU would continue to be hallmark of exemplary and distinct determiner for unity of purpose within the West Africa sub-region and the entire African Continent.

The Chancellor said the need to increase the University’s revenue to support several valuable projects was critical to building an important mass of highly skilled marine engineers, and port administrators among others to contribute their quota to the socio economic development of our region.

Mr. Alhassan Suleman Tampuli, the Deputy Minister of Transport, through innovative programmes and initiatives, the University had been instrumental in producing highly qualified professionals whose contributions have contributed to the growth and development of the maritime industry.

He commended Management of the University for its dedication to excellence, professionalism, and continuous improvements.

The Minister said the contribution of the RMU have not only improved the standards of education and training but have also contributed to the overall safety, efficiency and sustainability of the blue ocean economy.

He said the RMU continued to play an important role in fostering the development of skilled maritime professionals and promoting collaboration among West African countries to enhance the growth and success of the maritime industry in the region.

“The industry contributes more than 80 per cent of customs revenue in Ghana and is the largest contributor to the revenue base through taxes and levies on imported and exported goods,” he added.

He said the government’s commitment to the training of the manpower for this very important industry had been unwavering.

Dr Paul Adalikwu, the Secretary-General, Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA), said they were still in communications with the AfDB, AfCFTA and Afreximbank, where they have made a strong case for the role of maritime transport in the continental trade aspirations of these bodies.

He said MOWCA had presented the technical/skill inputs that the institutions would bring to bear.

”I am glad to inform that our observations have been noted with assured promises to assist our schools to grow the needed capacities and competence for our maritime industries,” he added.