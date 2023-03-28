Member of Parliament for Kumawu Philip Atta Basoah dead

The Member of Parliament for Kumawu in the Ashanti Region, Philip Atta Basoah is dead.

He died Tuesday Morning, 28 March 2023 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

He was 53.

Reports say the MP passed out in his room.

He was rushed to the Hospital unconscious but passed away while plans were underway to fly him out for further care.

It was an exceedingly sad day for me, particularly & the entire Caucus.

We shall overcome, one day!.

Rest well, my friend. Hon.Philip Basoah. pic.twitter.com/ybufXQ1BnI

— Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) March 28, 2023

His colleague MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh confirmed the death in a tweet.