Members for 2023 African Open Martial Arts Tournament Introduced

A 13 member committee to oversee the organization of the 2023 African Open Combat Sports Tournament at the Korea Sports Complex, Tema Community 3 on Friday July 14 and Saturday July 15 has been inaugurated and introduced at a short but impressive ceremony in Accra.

The committee comprises experts in the five disciplines: Taekwondo, Judo, Karate do, Kickboxing and Mixed Martial Arts.

Steavano Tuekpe is the Chairman / Main Organiser, with Sammy Heywood Okine as the Press / Media / Public Relations Officer.

Others are Maxwell Theodore Alornyo, Gideon Tetteh, Adnan Lamptey and Selorm Fayise from the Ghana Taekwondo Federation.

The rest are Mr. Abdul Razak aka ‘Commando’ Vice President of the Ghana Kickboxing Association, Ezekiel Dodoo, Judo Coach, Derrick Macaire, MMA / Kickboxing Official, John Kennedy Koranteng Secretary General of the Ghana Judo / Karate Do Federations, Mrs Alexandria Tuekpe in charge of Protocol / Logistics, Jonathan Euro, MMA Fighter / Coach and President of the World Kickboxing and Karate Union (WKU), Mr. Klaus Nonnemacher.

German based Mr. Steavano Kojo Tuekpe, the IBCO K1 Champion who is in Ghana to promote and united practitioners in the Martial Arts and Combat Sports said it is a great opportunity to be back home to offer support for rising stars.

He stated that there are no cash prices for winners but they win get brand new phones, medals, equipment and exposure.

He appealed to the media to support the least financed sports and preached on the safety of sportsmen and women.

Mrs. Alexandria Tuekpe said she is championing the participation of more females in sports and urged more girls to take part in the African Open Tournament.

Nii Adote Dzata 1, Shipi of Sempe and Mankralo of Sakaman as well as former President of the Ghana Kickboxing Association who graced the occasion commended Steavano Tuekpe for remembering where he came from and supporting the grassroots.

Representatives of the various federations represented had a word of advise or encouragement to the organisers of event.