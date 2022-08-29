Members of City of Grace Church hold banquet

The City of Grace Church Sunday organised a banquet for members of the Church and others.

Apostle Dr John Kpikpi, the General Overseer of the Church, said the initiative was part of the Church’s effort to spread the Gospel to unbelievers through feast.

It was held on the Bible verse Luke 14:23; where a Master instructed his servant to: “Go out to the roads and country lanes and compel them to come in so that my house will be full.”

Apostle Kpikpi said he was inspired by the story in Luke 14:23 to use the banquet as a platform to share the Gospel of salvation with the attendees.

“Tens of thousands of people will find out about Jesus and joined the Church. It’s all about knowing Christ and joining the Church, so we laid out a dinner and invited people to do that,” he said.

He urged the public to commit their life to Christ and seek repentance for their sins for salvation.

“Without Christ, life can be extremely dangerous and useless. If we try to handle it on our own without Jesus, I’d say that we are actually robbing ourselves of life,” he said.

Apostle Kpikpi expressed joy over the attendance, saying it would inspire him to make it a frequent event, at least once every two months.

“The outcome exceeded our expectations. We had seating for 700 people, but when those seats were full, we had to bring in more, which meant we had surpassed our goal. It is impressive,” he added with a smile.

The attendees had enough to eat and drink and enjoyed stories and salvation messages from the Bible.