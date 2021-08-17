Members of Lands Ministry Advisory Board inaugurated

An 11-member Advisory Board of the Ministry of Lands snd Natural Resources has been sworn-in in Accra.

The board, chaired by the sector Minister, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor also has the task of advising on efficient management of the country’s mineral and natural resources.

Members of the board include; Veteran Journalsist, Kweku Sakyi-Addo, Vice-Chancellor of KNUST, Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, Dr Joyce R. Aryee, Founder of Light and Salt Ministries, Ehunabobrim Nana Agyensaim VI, Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi, Ms Sheila Bartels, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma North and Akwasi Konadu, MP for Manhyia North.

The Chief Director and the two deputy ministers of the Ministry are also members of the board.

At the swearing-in ceremony in Accra on Tuesday, Mr Jinapor reiterated government’s unflinching support to halt illegal mining and assured his resolve to take wise counsel from the advisory board.

Mr Jinapor said the Ministry was confronted with myriad of challenges and believed it would leverage on the knowledge, skills and experiences of the board to formulate strategic policies to improve efficiency.

He cited a recent special operation the Ministry undertook on the Ankobra River in the Western Region to halt illegal mining on the river, describing the operation as useful and successful.

The Minister asked the board to extend its remit towards monitoring and evaluating other agencies under the Ministry to advance their causes.

Ehunabobrim Agyensaim, in his remarks, thanked the government for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to work tirelessly towards ensuring efficient management of the country’s natural resources.