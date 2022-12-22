Members of NDC In Boston Congratulates Newly National Executives 

The members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Boston, Massachusetts have extended their warm congratulations message to the newly elected National Executives of the National Democratic Congress.

READ THE PRESS RELEASE BELOW:

MEMBERS OF NDC IN BOSTON CONGRATULATES ALL NEWLY ELECTED NATIONAL EXECUTIVES

Once again, our warmest congratulations to you. This is indeed a victory for our great party.

Long Live our Leaders

Long Live the NDC

Long Live Ghana

Signed

Professor Andy Alhassan

Dr. Yaw Sam-Kwachie

Dr. Samuel Anawart

Dr. Mark Agana

Ms. Mary Wendy Kuahadzie