Members of Northern Regional Peace Council sworn into office

New Council Members of the Northern Regional Peace Council (NRPC) have been sworn into office to facilitate the building of sustainable peace in the region for the next four years.

The Members, numbering 13, represented the Catholic Church, Ghana Pentecostal Council, Christian Council of Ghana, Ghana Charismatic and Christian Churches, Ahmadiyya Missions, Al-Sunnah Muslim Group, Tijaaniya Muslim Group, African Traditional Religion, Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), Regional House of Chiefs and Civil Society Organisations.

They took the oaths of office, allegiance and secrecy and were sworn-in by Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam and Member of the National Peace Council (NPC) at a brief ceremony in Tamale.

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu urged them to fulfill the expectations of the people, who nominated them and called for support for the Chairman to enable him work towards reckoning the Northern Region as most peaceful in the country.

Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of the NPC, whose speech was read on his behalf, extended appreciation to institutions that supported the efforts of the NRPC over the years to deliver on its mandate of sustaining peace.

He said the Council was mandated, among other tasks, to contribute to offering assistance at the regional level towards facilitating and developing mechanisms for conflict prevention, resolution and to build sustainable peace.

He noted that the Council was expected to offer advice to the RCC and the Regional Security Council in relation to conflict management.

Rev Dr Adu-Gyamfi reiterated the NPC’s commitment to working with stakeholders in the region to prevent and resolve conflicts to contribute to the broader goal of peacebuilding in the country.

Most Rev Yitiereh called on members of the NRPC to bring their experiences to bear to enable the Council to function as expected.

He entreated the members to also adhere to the call of leadership, saying, “Leadership is not for one person. It is a