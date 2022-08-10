Members of Zambia’s Parliamentary Broadcasting Department In Ghana

Members of staff from the Parliamentary Broadcasting Department of the National Assembly of Zambia is on a five-day benchmark study visit to their counterparts in Ghana.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of the Parliament of Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the purpose of the working-visit was to exchange knowledge on the best ways to strengthen and promote efficiency in managing Parliaments’ public and media relations.

It said the visit was also to provide officers with different perspectives on Parliamentary broadcasting, identifying performance gaps and areas for improvement to enhance their work as broadcasters.

The statement said Members of the Zambian Delegation include Madam S.C Kwaimbe, Principal Clerk-Public and International Relations, Madam Kashimbi Limata-Principal Clerk of Parliamentary Broadcasting, Mr Temwa Nyirenda-Deputy Principal Clerk of International Relations, Madam Sibonelo Jere-Senior Public Relations Officer, Mr Posent Ndovi- Senior Assistant Presenter, Mr Esau Mbewe- Technician, Mr Stanley Phiri- Programmes Director, Madam Monica Kunda- Senior Graphics Artist Assistant and Mr Emmanuel Kaluba-Camera Person.

It noted that the Group was taken through a general overview of how the Public Affairs Department works in collaboration with other departments.

It said during a tour of the Audio-visual unit of the department, the Group expressed great interest in the sign language initiative which they indicated worth implementing at their National Assembly.

The statement said Madam Sylvia Aidoo, the Director of Administration of the Parliament of Ghana, urged the Group to upgrade their skills and knowledge on how to administer and manage internal and external communications for the sustainable dissemination of information in a deliberate and consistent manner. Madam Aidoo indicated the need for both departments to collaborate to meet their ultimate expectations.

The statement said Madam Margaret Ampah Donkor, the Deputy Director of Public Affairs, took the Group through some key functions of the Department.