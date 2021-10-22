‘’Memoirs from the Hilltop’’ launched



“Memoirs from the Hilltop”, a 383 paged book authored by Mr Kofi Otutu Adu Labi, a lawyer and author and management consultant, has been launched in Accra.

The book, the tenth by the author, was published by Digibooks Ghana Limited and launched by Dr Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BOG).

It tells a story about incidents and lessons of the life of Mr Adu Labi.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana said the memoir had many lessons to offer the young and the old, providing direction and encouragement for navigating the different stages of life and the opportunity to reflect on the past.

He noted that seven of the chapters of the book had been dedicated to the Bank of Ghana, demonstrating the important role of the Bank in the author’s life and vice-versa.

‘‘l thank Mr Adu-Labi for the selfless act that he has demonstrated in publishing this memoir; the act of stretching himself out for the benefit of others. The book is not only a good read, but also a good reference material for students, researchers, and the Bank’s staff,’’ he said.

Mr Kofi Otutu Labi said the memoir was an undertaking to let the world hear his story, which he believed was also the story of people who were born and schooled in Ghana in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.

He said readers would also find many points of convergence and learning from the stories and incidents shared from the 1980s to the present, as he used the tool of storytelling to drive home and reinforce the contents of every chapter.

‘‘In Memoirs from the Hilltop, I deliberately invite you into the inner recesses of my life at certain points. You will meet the good, the bad and the ugly. I am convinced beyond doubt though that your life will be enriched as a result. Each of us has a story to tell which can impact present and future generations for good,’’ he said.

Nana Kwesi Gyan-Apenteng, Former Chairman of the National Media Commission, who reviewed the book, recommended it to all, saying, it was an inspiration for readers to be emboldened to do greater works by persevering in life.

Partial proceeds from the auction of the book will be donated to selected institutions, including the Lepers Aid Committee, Okyerebea Scholarships of Abiriw.

Modern toilet facilities will also be provided for the Seventh Days Adventist (SDA) schools at Abiriw.