Memphis Depay Leads Juvenile and Amateur Boxing Tournament in Accra

Dutch football star Memphis Depay, currently playing for Brazil’s Corinthians, has teamed up with Nii Gonti Adjor 1, also known as Nii Adamah Addy, CEO of The Gym and Omashi TV, alongside the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) and Box Office Promotions, to organize a special Juvenile and Amateur Boxing Tournament.

The event took place on Friday at the historic Old Kingsway Building in Ussher Town, Accra, and drew a large and enthusiastic crowd.

The tournament saw key figures from Ghana’s boxing and political circles in attendance. Presidential aspirant Nana Yaw Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, Alhaji Dauda Fuseni, the First Vice President of the GBF, and Mr. Solomon Otoo, the Second Vice President of the GBF, all expressed their support for the initiative, praising the effort to nurture young boxing talent in the country.

Memphis Depay, the special guest and star of the event, was present throughout the tournament, watching the bouts and interacting with participants. The footballer personally awarded certificates and medals to the young boxers and made a promise to donate boxing equipment to support the development of the sport in Ghana. The equipment is expected to arrive soon.

Nana Yaw Bediako, who placed third in Ghana’s recent presidential elections, also praised the tournament, congratulating the youth boxers for their performances. He emphasized that the young fighters represent the future of Ghanaian boxing and encouraged them to continue pursuing their dreams.

Alhaji Dauda Fuseni, along with Alex Ntiamoah Boakye of Box Office Promotions, echoed similar sentiments, stressing the importance of building a strong foundation for Ghanaian boxing. They highlighted the importance of developing juvenile and amateur boxers who can be trained and nurtured to become future international champions.

The event, dubbed ‘Memphis Depay Fight Day,’ attracted some of the best juvenile boxers in Accra, including Nii Tettey Quaye, Joseph Nartey, Austin Ansah, Rashid Amu, Michael Quaye, Godfred Nunoo, Eric Vorsah, Blessing Lartey, and Lydia Lartey. Other youth boxers who participated were Nii Moi Allotey, Joseph Salifu, William Laryea, and Ibrahim Doku.

In addition to the juvenile boxers, elite boxers such as Mubarak Amarh, Bernard Kotey, Stephen Armah of Attoh Kwashie, Nelleys Dodoo of Sea View, Precious Nartey of Attoh Kwashie, and Robert Lokko of The Gym also showcased their skills in the tournament.

The event proved to be a successful collaboration that not only promoted the sport of boxing but also helped inspire the next generation of fighters, offering them a platform to showcase their talent and build their careers.