Memphis Depay Reveals Why He Moved to Brazil: Cultural Connection with Ghana

Dutch forward Memphis Depay has explained why he chose to move to Brazil, revealing that the people and culture remind him of Ghana, a country he frequently visits and supports through various initiatives.

Depay, 30, joined Brazilian club Corinthians in September 2024 on a two-year deal, amid speculation that the move signaled an impending retirement after a brief stint at Atletico Madrid last season.

In an exclusive interview with Flashscore, Depay shed light on his decision to join Corinthians, citing the cultural similarities between Brazil and Ghana as a major factor in his move. “The people in Brazil are like Ghana—very enthusiastic and energized,” Depay said. “The country is beautiful, and they have good food. The training facility is amazing. I knew that Brazil is like the Mecca of football, with so many talents coming from here. I wanted to be part of that and they convinced me.”

Prior to Depay’s arrival, Corinthians was battling relegation, languishing in 17th place in the Brazilian league. However, the forward was eager to take on the challenge. “I felt like I needed to do something different. I like a challenge. I didn’t know anything about the league. Corinthians is a huge team in Brazil, the biggest, and so far it’s going really well,” Depay added. “I feel like I’m home.”

Despite speculation about his future, Depay was quick to dismiss retirement rumors. “I’m 30. What are you talking about retiring? It’s a long way. I’m young. I’ve been in the game for a long time, but I have a long time left, God willing,” he stated.

Since joining Corinthians, Depay has made an immediate impact, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in just 11 matches. His stellar performances have helped propel the team to seventh place, securing a spot in the Copa Libertadores qualifiers.