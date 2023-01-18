Memphis Depay, Stonebwoy, Kidi, others featured on Bisa Kdei ‘Original’ album

Ghanian highlife singer and songwriter Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah better known by his stage name Bisa Kdei has featured Memphis Depay, Stonebwoy, Kidi, Teni, Camidoh and Sefa on his forthcoming album titled “Original”.

Bisa Kdei took to his social media platforms to announce the release date and track list of his yet to be released album.

The album, which is set to be released on January 20, 2023, has made fans yearn for the album across all social media platforms.

The album has fourteen songs of which ‘Kaakyire’ and ‘Criminal’ has teasers on social media creating joy and anticipation among fans.

“Original” album is Bisa Kdei’s fourth studio album and it follows his 2018 release Highlife Konnect.

Bisa kdei is the first Ghanaian artiste to break into the limelight with a movie soundtrack.

He had successful collaborations with top musicians in Ghana, Africa, and the World at large.

Some of these Ghanaian musicians Bisa Kdei has worked with include Sarkodie, D-Black, Efya, Obrafour, Kwaw Kese, M.anifest, Stonebwoy, Medikal, Becca, E.L, R2Bees, Samini, Irene Logan, Kofi Nti, DeeVS, Keche, Lighter, Patoranking, Reekado and others.

Bisa Kdei has worn several awards locally and internally.