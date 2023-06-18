Men being abused by women urged to report to the appropriate quarters

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCoP) Joseph Oklu Gyamerah, the Bono Regional Police Commander, has advised men being abused by women to report to the appropriate quarters for redress and safety.

He observed that many men were somehow being abused, but because of the sayings in African cultures such as “men do not cry”, they refuse to come out and remained quiet till matters got compounded and sometimes leading to death.

DCoP Gyamerah gave the advice at the opening of a two-day refresher and capacity building training on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) for selected staff of Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DoVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service at Dumasua in the Sunyani West Municipality of Bono Region.

The programme was organised by ActionAid Ghana (AAG) and attended by 17 officers drawn from Nsawkaw and Badu in the Tain District and Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District of the Bono Region.

It was designed for participants to deliberate on issues affecting the wellbeing of women and girls in the participating districts and to promote a violent-free society.

The topics treated prior to the deliberation included issues on human rights, preservation of evidence, the Domestic Violence Act and case management.

DCoP Gyamerah suggested that separate training workshops be organised on violence against men too, saying the silent suffering of abused men might be a key reason for early death of some of persons, leaving their poor and unsuspecting families behind.

He commended the AAG for the numerous supports to the Ghana Police Service through the provision of physical infrastructures like opening DoVVSU offices and funding support for training, to facilitate it’s the work.

Nana Kwame Afram Denkyira, the Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo Regional Manager of the AAG earlier in an address said his office was aware of incidences of violence perpetrated against women and girls in these localities, thus it had been the office’s priority to be involved in the fight against such incidents.

He said AAG would continue to assist in the opening of more DoVVSU offices in the hinterlands to provide access to effective redress of cases of abuses and reduce the stress of travelling far to the urban centres in search of seek justice.

Nana Denkyira observed that the unbearable financial cost, coupled with the stress of long-distance travels, were some of the reasons why victims of GBV eventually lost interest in following up on cases either with the Police or before the court.

The participants expressed gratitude to the AAG for the training and appealed to other non-governmental organisations and philanthropists to assist victims with the payment of the Police medical bills.

They said some victims of abuse for instance were unable to afford the cost of a medical report, which was required as proof of evidence at the court, consequently their cases ended prematurely without justice served.

The AAG is a Non-Governmental Organization which works to achieve social justice, gender equality and poverty eradication in various communities in the country.