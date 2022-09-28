Men must lead the fight against Breast cancer

Babykaafo, a social enterprise, has launched “Men In Arms Against Breast Cancer”- (Miaa the breast) initiative, to empower men to detect potential breast cancer early in their partners.

This is to reduce the number of breast cancer cases and deaths recorded in the country annually as early detection is key.

Dr Ignatius Awinibuno, Director for Allied Health at the Ministry of Health, at the event, said breast cancer must be a matter of concern to everyone because it was the most common cancer in the world affecting both male and female.

He said even though breast cancer was common among women and girls, males were not free from the catastrophe.

“It is an open secret that men are the second highest category of persons who handle the breast and, therefore, empowering them is a powerful weapon in the global fight against breast cancer,” he said.

Dr Awinibuno said the burden of breast cancer was compounded by the younger age at, which the disease developed, coupled with late stage of presentation and the increasing rate of the major risk factors.

He said the campaign was thus in no way to scare the public but to educate them on the importance of taking Breast Cancer Awareness serious.

“Evidence shows that the high mortality can be reduced greatly through comprehensive approaches, including health promotion for early detection, timely diagnosis, and comprehensive breast cancer management,” he said.

Dr Awinibuno said the Ministry was opened for partnerships and support for the “Miaa” campaign which seeks to mainstream the participation of 100,000 men as active partners for early detection in their partners.

He urged individuals and organisations to support the initiative by Babykaafo to make the dream a success.

Mr Joseph Nornor, Founder of “Babykaafo”, advised women and girls to make breast examinations a routine exercise.

He said “Babykaafo” was partnering with the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi to take the campaign to Western, Brong Ahafo and Ashanti Regions.

“In Accra, we are looking to set up in the malls, marketplaces, organisations and companies to gather and train men and create awareness as well,” he said.

Mrs Susan Tsotsoo Malik, a breast cancer survivor and Founder of Maud Lokko Breast Cancer Foundation, sharing her experience, pleaded with the government to place breast cancer treatment on the National Health Insurance to reduce deaths.

She also advised women diagnosed with breast cancer to seek medical attention for treatment instead of just prayers.