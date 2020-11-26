Mr Gregory Andrews, Australian High Commissioner to Ghana has charged men to stand-up against all forms of violence against females.

“Domestic Violence is an issue that affects all communities and countries including Australia. Men have a responsibility to stand-up against it and say no,” he said.

Mr Andrews said real and strong men were those who stand against violence against females, during the launch of the Pearl Safe Haven Home at the High Commission in Accra.

Pearl Safe Haven is an emergency shelter for survivors of gender based violence.

He said ending violence against women and girls required effective response, balance between services and responses, access to justice and prevention focused on social changing norms.

Mr Andrews said the shelter would provide skill programmes aim at creating a refuge for survivors to rebuild their lives.

The High Commissioner repeated Australia’s commitment to gender equality, adding that, supporting the initiative was the priority of the government of Australia.

Madam Isobel Afful-Mensah, Director of Pearl Safe Haven said the facility would provide a temporal three month shelter to survivors of sexual and gender based Violence in Ghana, alongside providing legal, psychological, emotional and social support during the period.

She said victims would be referred to the shelter by the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service with support from the Department of Social Welfare.

The Home, Afful-Mensah said would not only address domestic violence but also social and cultural beliefs that engendered violence.

Chief Superintendent of Police Owusuaa Kyeremeh, National Coordinator of DOVVSU, said violence against women is human rights and developmental issues and the negative effects go beyond the survivor including the immediate family and society’s development.

She said it affected their dignity, health and sometimes resulted in their death.