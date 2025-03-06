MENA Emerges as Frontrunner in Global Green Steel Revolution

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is rapidly positioning itself as a global leader in the transition to green iron and steel production, leveraging its unique blend of resources, infrastructure, and renewable energy potential to reshape one of the world’s most carbon-intensive industries.

A recent analysis by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) highlights MENA’s strategic advantages, including its dominance in gas-based direct reduced iron (DRI) production—a process seen as critical for cutting emissions. DRI, which uses natural gas or hydrogen instead of coal to extract iron from ore, already accounts for 45% of global output in the region, up 11% since 2021. This foothold, paired with plans to pivot to green hydrogen, positions MENA to slash emissions further while meeting rising demand for low-carbon steel.

“MENA isn’t just participating in the green steel race—it’s setting the pace,” said Soroush Basirat, an IEEFA energy finance analyst. “The region’s existing DRI infrastructure, coupled with unmatched solar and wind resources, creates a perfect storm for leadership.”

Recent developments underscore this momentum. Libya announced a major DRI complex in Benghazi in February, aiming to supply Mediterranean and global markets. Meanwhile, Brazilian mining giant Vale is expanding its iron ore pellet operations in MENA, ensuring a steady supply of high-grade feedstock essential for DRI production.

Critically, MENA’s renewable energy boom—driven by record-low solar costs and vast wind potential—is accelerating green hydrogen projects. This fuel, produced using renewable energy, could replace fossil gas in DRI plants, enabling near-zero-emission steelmaking. Countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are already piloting hydrogen-based steel initiatives, while Oman plans to become a top hydrogen exporter by 2030.

The region’s ambitions align with growing global pressure to decarbonize heavy industry. Europe and Asia, facing stringent carbon regulations and corporate sustainability targets, are prime markets for MENA’s green steel. “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” Basirat added. “MENA can dominate supply chains if it scales renewables and hydrogen in lockstep with steel demand.”

Challenges remain, including high upfront costs and competition from other regions. Yet with its resource wealth, strategic investments, and established trade routes, MENA appears poised to turn its industrial legacy into a green advantage—one that could redefine global steelmaking for a climate-conscious era.