Menfolk Urged Not To Shun Their Fatherly And Leadership Roles

A Property Steward of the Ebenezer Methodist Society, Madina Mr. Paul Quaye has admonished men not to abandon their fatherly and leadership roles in the family and society at large.

He further urged men not to unduly shift the fatherhood responsibility in the care of women in the case of the family for any reason.

In an interview with this medium, following the observance of father’s day, he said men are the miniature representatives of God and it behooves on them to exhibit those virtues of leadership and assertiveness in all spheres of life.

He encouraged fathers to stand firm to withstand all difficult situations rather than shirking their responsibility and shifting all the fatherly duty to the women.

“Men have Godly and leadership instincts since men were created first and for that reason they must learn to exercise those powers rather than running into hiding when times are tough” he said.

According to him, it is when men stand up to difficult times and live up to their gender roles as men that they earn the respect of women and society, adding that God even blesses such men with new opportunities.

Mr Quaye advised men to constantly play a supportive role in the family and not to stand aloof while the women or wives do all the chores.

He said a man shirking his fatherly responsibility and going into hiding attracts curses adding that men have the right to seek the face of God through prayers in all depressing times and situations would turn around.

He advised the menfolk to always seek direction from God before embarking on any venture or making decisions and they would always succeed.

The church recognized and appreciated men with a plus-sized cake cutting ceremony.