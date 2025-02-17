Meningitis Outbreak in Upper West: A Call for Urgent Action

The Upper West Region is grappling with a serious meningitis outbreak, with the death toll now at 16 amid 129 suspected cases, including 22 confirmed.

Health authorities have revealed that 13 of the fatalities were caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae meningitis, with two cases still under investigation. Presently, 29 patients are receiving treatment at various health centres, three of whom are in critical condition.

In response to the surge in cases, the government has mobilized resources to ensure free treatment for those afflicted by cerebrospinal meningitis. A significant boost came from the Speaker of Parliament, Alban SK Bagbin, who contributed medical supplies worth GHC 300,000. These supplies include 8,400 doses of Ceftriaxone injection, 1,600 doses of Reception injection, 2,100 units each of Ringer’s Lactate Injection and Normal Saline, along with 12 packs of spinal needles and 300 doses of Dexamethasone. During the handover in Wa, Bagbin reminded health practitioners of the intrinsic value of well-being, stating, “It’s your wealth, it’s your health. Any other thing is not yours.”

Health officials are emphasizing the importance of early detection and treatment—a crucial factor that can greatly improve survival rates. Dr. Damien Punguyire, Upper West Regional Director of Health Services, noted that delays in seeking treatment, particularly among those without active health insurance, have contributed to the initial deaths. He expressed cautious optimism, remarking, “With all the support coming, first from the Minister of Health and now from the Right Honorable Speaker, we’re going to ensure that people do not die.”

Efforts to raise public awareness have intensified, with free treatment now available for all meningitis cases as directed by the Ghana Health Service. Additionally, an emergency session on February 10 led by Regional Minister Lawyer Charles Lwanga Puozuing sparked a robust sensitisation campaign to curb further fatalities. In a show of support, the National Lottery Authority donated GHC 100,000 to aid in transporting essential medical equipment and facilitate outreach initiatives.

The outbreak, which has affected nearly every district except Sissala West and Wa East, underscores the urgent need for comprehensive public health measures. There is a growing consensus among officials that sustained community engagement and proactive case management are essential to halt the spread of the disease. As local leaders, including the Upper West Caucus of MPs, rally behind this initiative, the situation remains a stark reminder of the challenges that persist in the region’s healthcare system.

In a somewhat candid moment, one minister remarked on the importance of collaboration, adding with a touch of personal sentiment, “I know that during the period, as a Member of Parliament and before his assumption of office as Speaker, he has done his best to help the Upper West Region. With his son now serving as Regional Minister, I will be forever at his doorstep begging for more help.” This blend of accountability and commitment reflects a broader drive to confront the meningitis crisis head-on and restore confidence in the region’s public health infrastructure.