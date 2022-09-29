Men’s participation in house chores not against Ghanaian culture – Chief

Nene Asilevi Amanor III, the Paramount Chief of Lekpogunor in Ningo-Prampram, said men’s participation in house chores is not against Ghanaian customs and traditions.

He said roles like women being in the kitchen and men being breadwinners were norms bequeathed to society, however that should not be fixated due to the changing dynamics.

He said it was time to redefine some social norms, which neither benefitted men nor women.

Nene Amanor was speaking during a reproductive health rights programme, organised by the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection in the Ningo-Prampram District of the Greater Accra Region.

He said cleanliness in the home and communities were vital to human survival and women alone could not be expected to carry that responsibility to keep a clean environment.

He said due to some of those misconceptions in society, women had always found themselves in the most vulnerable groups, a situation he described as worrying.

Nene Amanor said it was about time men changed the status quo by changing their mindsets about the perception that household chores were the sole responsibility of women.