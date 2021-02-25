Accra Hearts of Oak striker Isaac Mensah has said he is ready for their outstanding match-day 14 clash against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mensah, who has scored two important goals for the Phobians in their last two wins against Ebusua Dwarfs and Liberty Professionals enabling Hearts to move level on points with Asante Kotoko also on 23, though with two outstanding matches told the media that he was looking forward to the crucial match that would redefine his career in the club.

Mensah said the win against Liberty Professionals was very important to the team’s morale heading into Sunday’s crucial encounter against Kotoko.

“The Liberty Professionals match wasn’t an easy one but thank God we emerged victors. We followed the coach’s instructions and if we should keep on doing this we can come out with positive results in subsequent matches.

“The Kotoko match won’t be easy as well but the win against Liberty Professionals was crucial and hopefully, we can secure all three points and I’m very ready for the clash,” he said.

Hearts who have been rattled with series of resignations over the past weeks, but has recorded back-to-back victories and a win against Kotoko on Sunday would be a morale booster for the Phobian Family.