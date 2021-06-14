His Eminence Albert Francis Seth Nyonyo, the President of the Mensah Sarbah Hall Alumni Association, University of Ghana, has called on the public to rally behind government to ensure the Green Ghana project succeeds.

He said the project was a collective responsibility for which concerted efforts were needed to address the degradation of Ghana’s forest reserves.

His Eminence Nyonyo made the call when he led members of the Association to plant trees at Legon to support the Green Ghana project, being championed by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission.

The project aims at planting more than five million trees nationwide to preserve and protect the country’s forest cover and the environment.

His Eminence Nyonyo, who is also a Member of the Council of State, said: “We have come to this point through years of systematic degradation without the commensurate aggressive afforestation.”

“We have utilised our forest cover and resources unsustainably, the issue of illegal mining and the harvesting of our trees in a very unsustainable manner has brought us to this point.”

“It is, therefore, the reason President Nana Akufo-Addo launched the Green Ghana project to restore the forest cover of our country.”

His Eminence Nyonyo urged all persons who planted trees to ensure that they nurtured them to grow.

“Take deliberate and consistent steps to ensure that the seedlings are irrigated and nurtured to give meaning to the initiative,” he said.

Dr Innocent Lawson, the Hall Master, entreated the youth to cultivate the tree-planting and nurturing habit to ensure the threats of climate change were abated.