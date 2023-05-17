Mensah Woyome expresses gratitude to the people of South Tongu

Mr Kobena Mensah Woyome, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the South Tongu constituency, has expressed gratitude to the people of the constituency in the Volta region for allowing him to serve them for a long time.

Mr Woyome, who had been the MP for the area for four consecutive terms, lost his bid to Mr Maxwell Kwame Lukutor in the May 13, National Democratic Congres (NDC) parliamentary primary.

Maxwell Kwame Lukutor won the primary with 597 votes against Woyome who obtained 562 votes.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Sogakope, Mr Woyome said it had been great working with the people of the constituency as their MP.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart. It has been great working with you and serving you over the years – I am grateful for the support and trust you have reposed in me over the years of service.

“I will always cherish the memories of experience of serving as your representative in the parliament of Ghana for four consecutive terms ending January 7, 2025,” he said.

Mr Woyome said he accepted the decision of the delegates to allow someone else to take over the role he was currently playing and said it was time for the NDC in the constituency to unite and work together to capture power from the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 general elections.