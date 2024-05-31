Menstrual Hygiene and Health Education Initiative Celebrates 10 Years in South Tongu

By Stanley Awalime

Advocacy on Menstrual Hygiene and Health Education, a health education foundation in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region has marked its 10th anniversary with the donation of sanitary materials to young girls.

Madam Esinam Tekpor, the South Tongu District girl’s education officer said the Advocacy on Menstrual Hygiene Education has been in existence in the South Tongu District from 2014 to 2024 to create awareness of the importance of Menstrual Hygiene and remove the stigma, misconceptions, and myth around Menstruation.

She mentioned the need to set up the advocacy aroused in the year 2014 considering the knowledge of young girls on menstrual hygiene in the district.

“It became necessary in 2014 for a foundation to be set up to educate young girls in the district since most of them have little knowledge about their adolescent state and changes that occur to their body, she said”.

Madam Esinam said the foundation has embarked on a lot of educational projects and also supported young girls in the South Tongu District, adding that “looking at the impact the numerous educations and health talks organized had on the young girls, we will not be wrong to say our tenth anniversary is worth the celebration”.

She added though they have chalked a lot of success, they are still in dire need of support and called on all and sundry to help extend Menstrual Hygiene education to every corner of the district.

Young girls who benefited from the numerous health programs shared their experiences on how menstrual Hygiene and health education over the years have helped them. They called on all stakeholders to help make Ghana and the world Period friendly.

Some of them also added Sanitary pads should be made affordable as well and myths and misconceptions around menstruation be removed.

‘ Let’s continue the Education and support our Girls and women to build confidence to overcome menstrual challenges to curb absenteeism in schools during menstruation for a higher output, they said”.

The South Tongu District girl’s education officer lauded support from Savana Signatures for carrying out the numerous health education and donations throughout the decades’ journey in the South Tongu District.

