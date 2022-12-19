Mentor XI winner says he had to be strategic to stand out

Christiana Owusu Ansah, popularly known as Too Spyce, says she had to demonstrate her versatility to stand out and emerge the victor in this year’s Mentor competition.

The sensational female rapper was adjudged the winner of the 11th edition of TV3 Mentor, one of the biggest music reality shows in Ghana.

She beat off competition from Marcel (1st runner-up), Tiah (2nd runner-up), and Herby (3rd runner-up) to emerge the winner at the grand finale held at the National Theatre on Saturday.

The rapper in an interview with GNA Entertainment revealed the sacrifices she made from auditioning for the show to the grand finale.

“I was about to write my final year exams when I heard of the auditions. So I left for the auditions and wasn’t allowed to write the papers after I returned because I came late, resulting in me missing two of my papers,” she said.

Too Spicy added that she was determined and had to work hard to secure the ultimate prize, while thanking all the fans who supported her during the show.

“Me being the only female rapper, I just had to be strategic because the two guys (Kweku Wina and Wilson) can also rap. So, I decided to be versatile by doing a bit of dancehall, singing, and rap.

Mentor X winner DSL, Vanilla, and “E Choke” hitmaker Sefa thrilled audiences gathered at the National Theatre with some amazing performances.