MentorHer Ghana 4th Annual Mentee Appreciation Day in Obomeng Kwahu

MentorHer Ghana, a nonprofit charitable organization dedicated to empowering and mentoring young girls in rural Ghana, is thrilled to announce the upcoming 4th Annual Mentee Appreciation Day on January 3rd, 2024, in Obomeng Kwahu at the Kwahu South Municipal Assembly Hall (Mpreaeso).

Under the visionary leadership of Kindra Parker, President of MentorHer Ghana, and Vice President Kwame Owusu-Bright this annual event has become a hallmark of celebration, growth, and empowerment for mentees, mentors, and the entire community.

Mentee Appreciation Day is a testament to the strides made by MentorHer Ghana mentee students since its inception. From 20 girls in 2019 to now empowering and mentoring 120 young minds, the organization has been instrumental in shaping bright future leaders of the community. This year’s event featuring fun workshops, recognitions & awards, gifting & donations, and a BBQ luncheon will continue the tradition of celebrating and empowering mentees.

400 GHC will sponsor a mentee for this event. Donations from supporters contribute to the purchase of school books and essential supplies, ensuring each mentee has the tools needed for academic success. MentorHer Ghana also supports self-care by providing each mentee with a gift bag full of personal hygiene products and grooming essentials promoting health and hygienics and fostering self-confidence and self-worth as they navigate their teenage years.

The event will also mark the 4th year of the annual MentorHer Ghana community project – the Kwahu South Sanitation Drive. MentorHer Ghana students believe in giving back to the community, and the sanitation drive is a testament to their commitment to creating a cleaner and healthier environment for all. Some key highlights of the day will be; the celebration of SHS graduations from the first cohort of girls, the introduction of the newest cohort, a talk and donation from a visiting diasporan group, and fun and exciting workshops. The event will be followed by an appreciation BBQ luncheon, to express gratitude to dedicated volunteers and supporters. MentorHer Ghana has grown from a small idea to a thriving family of compassionate individuals, and this celebration is an acknowledgment of their commitment.

As we approach our event, MentorHer Ghana extends a heartfelt call for support. Donations are crucial in making the Mentee Appreciation Day a success and ensuring the continued growth of our impactful programs.