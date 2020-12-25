The Mentors Chess Academy online Blitz tournament which drew participation from about 32 players was held on the Lichess Platform with Zoom video surveillance.

The competition played in a 7-Round Swiss, 5mins + 3secs attracted chess players from Kenya, Togo, Ivory Coast, Uganda, and Malawi.

Participants were required to be on video to ensure fair play during the games.

The December edition of the online competition was categorized into Under 15years and Under 10years.

In the U-15 category, Joshan Shunjaiy, from DPS International won ahead of Rohan Sharman from Ghana International School, Aarush Thakkar from The Roman Ridge School, Kenyan Jeremy Emojong from KBA School and Neev Shah, also from The Roman Ridge School.

In the U15, Maame Yaa Boateng Ofori, from EKIS Montessori, was adjudged the best Chess female player.

Currently Ghana U-8 champion, Dave Chief Quansah Acheampong, a pupil from the Jack and Jill School, won all seven games to top, followed by Indian Shaurya Rao, Teddy Mutugi from Kenya, and Ghanaian duo Jedidiah Nana Acheampong, and Semion J. Quashie-Sam, from Soul Clinic Int. School.

Kathryn Tagboto from Mary Mother of Good Counsel School was the best girl in the junior category.

At the end of the competition, certificates and prizes were given to all the winners.

The Coordinator of the Academy, Mr. David Acheampong, said, he was impressed with the level of play and urged all to take advantage of the “stay at home” period to improve their chess as chess is one of the only games that teach essential life skills.