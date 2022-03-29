Menuso Border Re-opening Boost Business In Danyi-Nkwanta Market

Scenes at the Danyi-Nkwanta Market in the Republic of Togo was spectacle due to human traffic following the re-opening of Menuso Border Post to travelers and businessmen and women.

Danyi-Nkwanta Market Day falls on every Monday with travelers coming from Kadjebi, Dzindziso, Poase-Cement, Ahamansu, among other communities in the Kadjebi District visiting the market to trade with their wares to other traders from Badou, Atakpame, Wawa, among other communities in the Republic of Togo.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the market following re-opening of land borders on Monday saw people busily selling and buying items on display in the market.

Madam Fasilatu Tijani, a market woman said the border closure had affected their lives as their business partners from Ghana could not come to patronise their goods thus, affecting them economically and financially.

She said life had become unbearable for them, and they found it difficult to make ends meet during the border closure and thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo for re-opening the borders.

Madam Comfort Agboga, a footwear seller said, the border closure had affected them negatively as the border served as economic life wire for the people in the area and now that it had been opened; their living standards would improve.

Madam Agboga, who also deals in clothes hoped to make some good sales now that the market had come to life after two years of it being “dead” due to the border closure.